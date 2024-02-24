Big Sean

Big Sean Trends On Twitter As Users Debate "Worst Bars Ever"

By Ahmad Davis
  02.24.2024

Big Sean has been the topic of conversation on Twitter as many users on social media are tagging his verses in a popular thread that poses the question, “What is the worst bar you ever heard?”

One fan stated, “I’m convinced people just like to hate on Big Sean for sport because I swear if Ye or Drake said any of those lines, y’all would make it [the] holy grail.” Another commenter explained, “Not only did Big Sean go off on this at the time, but it was so hard this flow became the industry standard for all of the biggest rappers at the time, and n**gas STILL use it, [laugh out loud].”

While other fans used the thread to poke fun at some of the cheesiest verses they had ever heard, artists like Lil Wayne, Eminem, Joe Budden, Cassidy and countless battle rappers also caught some heat for their questionable lyrics.

Many people defended Big Sean, noting that his style at the time was innovative and that many people used a similar sound in their songs. Artists like Ludacris, Nicki Minaj, Kanye West and more have all used the “Supa Dupa” flow at one time or another.

Big Sean is known for his dynamic rise during the blog era and has compiled a storied list of co-signs, including JAY-Z, Drake and many more. Recently, Big Sean has been relatively quiet on social media following the birth of his son, Noah, with Jhené Aiko. His last Instagram post highlighted his excitement for his first Father’s Day.

The multi-platinum musician stated, “First Father’s Day. [To] all the Daddies out there, stay solid [and] protect ya kids. They need us, [and] we need them more. Love you, dad.”

 

