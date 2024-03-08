News WWD / Contributor via Getty Images Cardi B Heightens Her Sophomore Album Anticipation By Previewing New Song: "Enough Is Enough" / 03.08.2024

On Thursday (March 7) night, Cardi B teased a new record slated to drop soon. Across her socials, she captioned the one-minute snippet “15,” possibly suggesting a March 15 release date.

In the video, Cardi rapped, “Me versus you and you know who they picking/ Cheap and expensive, you knowin’ the difference/ You know that it’s hittin’, you know what it’s givin’/ Hair, nails, polar bear/ I can survive in the coldest conditions/ H**s better lower their tone when they spittin’/ B**ches is washed, soap on the dishes.”

In the comment section, fans and former collaborators praised the New York native’s outfit and bars. SZA wrote, “This look is everything.” FendiDa Rappa shared, “You know who they picking!” It’s also worth mentioning that Cardi previously previewed the song on Jan. 1 at a Miami club after her “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” performance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

If it’s slated to drop on March 15, the upcoming record would be a follow-up to her recent “Like What (Freestyle),” which debuted last Friday (March 1). It was accompanied by an Offset-directed music video and sampled Missy Elliott’s “She’s A B**ch.”

Fans are also waiting for Cardi’s sophomore album. She hasn’t dropped an LP since 2018’s Invasion of Privacy. The 13-song body of work boasted guest appearances from 21 Savage, Bad Bunny, SZA, J Balvin, YG, Chance the Rapper and Migos. It also housed her RIAA-certified Diamond track “Bodak Yellow.”

In September 2023, Cardi spoke to HOT 97’s Ebro Darden about her forthcoming project. “I should already start talking about the album because I’m going to be putting it out very soon,” she said. “For this album, I’m just holding it because I feel like I’m missing a couple of things.”

She continued, “Then, on top of that, everything just has to be like perfect from everything because I feel like people are expecting so much. For my first album, I didn’t get to do not even half the things I wanted to do because I was super, super duper pregnant. I missed out on a lot of videos I wanted to do, I missed out on touring. I just missed out on a lot of things, so I just gotta make sure that everything is just planned out.”