News Cindy Ord/VF24 / Contributor via Getty Images Cardi B Shares The Cover Art And Release Date For "Enough (Miami)" / 03.12.2024

Cardi B unveiled the cover for her next single, “Enough (Miami),” on Instagram on Monday (March 11). The image saw the rapper lying unclothed on a white sofa.

Much like “Like What (Freestyle),” which came out earlier this month, Cardi sported a prominent makeup look for the latest artwork. It included rose-flushed cheeks, glossy lips, and glass-like skin. The new track is slated to hit streaming platforms on Friday (March 15).

Cardi previewed the record across her socials last week. In a snippet shared online, she rapped, “Me versus you and you know who they pickin’/ Cheap and expensive, you knowin’ the difference/ You know that it’s hittin’, you know what it’s givin’/ Hair, nails, polar bear/ I can survive in the coldest conditions/ H**s better lower their tone when they spittin’/ B**ches is washed, soap on the dishes.”



Peep the cover and teaser below.

ENOUGH (MIAMI) OUT THIS FRIDAY 😉 pic.twitter.com/lpk5DK4nEy — Cardi B (@iamcardib) March 11, 2024

“Enough (Miami)” will arrive on the heels of “Like What (Freestyle),” which is closing in on 8 million YouTube views at the time of reporting. Offset directed the visuals for the latter, while the song itself sampled Missy Elliott’s smash hit “She’s A B**ch.”

Notably, Cardi hadn’t dropped a solo record since 2021’s “Up” up until that point. However, she did collaborate with Megan Thee Stallion on “Bongos” in September 2023. The New York native also went on a hot streak with guest appearances, having featured on GloRilla’s “Tomorrow 2,” Offset’s “JEALOUSY,” Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor Again,” and FendiDa Rappa’s “Point Me 2.”

Anticipation for Cardi’s sophomore album is steadily increasing. It’s been nearly six years since Invasion of Privacy came out. The project delivered chart-topping hits like “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It.” Additionally, the 13-song offering boasted contributions from SZA, 21 Savage, Migos, Bad Bunny, and more.