Cardi B

Cindy Ord/VF24 / Contributor via Getty Images

Cardi B Shares The Cover Art And Release Date For "Enough (Miami)"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  03.12.2024

Cardi B unveiled the cover for her next single, “Enough (Miami),” on Instagram on Monday (March 11). The image saw the rapper lying unclothed on a white sofa. 

Much like “Like What (Freestyle),” which came out earlier this month, Cardi sported a prominent makeup look for the latest artwork. It included rose-flushed cheeks, glossy lips, and glass-like skin. The new track is slated to hit streaming platforms on Friday (March 15).

Cardi previewed the record across her socials last week. In a snippet shared online, she rapped, “Me versus you and you know who they pickin’/ Cheap and expensive, you knowin’ the difference/ You know that it’s hittin’, you know what it’s givin’/ Hair, nails, polar bear/ I can survive in the coldest conditions/ H**s better lower their tone when they spittin’/ B**ches is washed, soap on the dishes.”

Peep the cover and teaser below.

“Enough (Miami)” will arrive on the heels of “Like What (Freestyle),” which is closing in on 8 million YouTube views at the time of reporting. Offset directed the visuals for the latter, while the song itself sampled Missy Elliott’s smash hit “She’s A B**ch.” 

Notably, Cardi hadn’t dropped a solo record since 2021’s “Up” up until that point. However, she did collaborate with Megan Thee Stallion on “Bongos” in September 2023. The New York native also went on a hot streak with guest appearances, having featured on GloRilla’s “Tomorrow 2,” Offset’s “JEALOUSY,” Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor Again,” and FendiDa Rappa’s “Point Me 2.”

Anticipation for Cardi’s sophomore album is steadily increasing. It’s been nearly six years since Invasion of Privacy came out. The project delivered chart-topping hits like “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It.” Additionally, the 13-song offering boasted contributions from SZA, 21 Savage, Migos, Bad Bunny, and more.

News
Cardi B

TRENDING
News

Ye And Ty Dolla Sign Unveil 'VULTURES 2' Cover Art

Although ‘VULTURES 2’ has not been released on DSPs, Ye and Ty Dolla Sign unveiled ...
By Ahmad Davis
03.09.2024
News

Fans React To Drake Reportedly Dating Latto's Younger Sister, Brooklyn Nikole

Social media erupted following the leak of a video of Drake leaving a restaurant with ...
By Ahmad Davis
03.09.2024
News

Jacquees And Deiondra Sanders Announce That They're Expecting A Child

Deiondra Sanders shared her excitement in a heartwarming Instagram post: “No matter what doctors say, ...
By Malcolm Trapp
03.08.2024
News

Ye Explains The Reason For ‘VULTURES 2’ Delay: “We In The Lab”

Similar to the first installment, ‘VULTURES 2’ will seemingly be dropping a bit later than ...
By Malcolm Trapp
03.08.2024
View More

Sponsored Stories