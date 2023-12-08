News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Summer Walker Responds To Lil Meech Saying He's Having A Child: "Different Cousin" / 12.08.2023

Summer Walker is responding to rumors of her being pregnant again.

Today (Dec. 8), the singer reacted to The Neighborhood Talk’s repost of Lil Meech saying he has a child on the way. In the clip, a man asked the actor and rapper, “You don’t got no kids?”

Meech answered, “I got one on the way right now. My girl pregnant. Say congratulations.” Afterward, Walker left a humorous reply in the comment section. She wrote, “Different cousin.”

The “Playing Games” artist’s response was in reference to Meech’s alleged infidelity in August. In a Ring recording from a neighbor, the “BMF” star was seen walking into a woman’s apartment.

Subsequently, Walker took to her Instagram Story. It read, “It’s just crazy how a n**ga will really try to pursue the f**k out of you for two years, make you meet [their] whole family, wanna be around you and your kids all day, [and] pay bills just to embarrass you to the world.”

Meech eventually offered an explanation of the video. “D**n, I can’t help my cousin bring the bags in the house? We went to the grocery store, man,” he said. However, neither the Detroit native nor the woman appeared to be carrying any groceries in the video.

In November, the songstress sparked rumors that she was expecting a child after posting new T-shirt merchandise for sale. The graphics read, “Rewards up to $10,000,000 for information leading to the arrest of Summer Walker.” Underneath the mugshot was the text, “Guess how many months I am for a cash prize.”

On the music side, Walker celebrated the five-year anniversary of her breakthrough single “Girls Need Love” with an EP full of remixes. It contained features from Tyla, Victoria Monét and Tink, as well as an acoustic version. Notably, Drake hopped on the viral record in 2019.