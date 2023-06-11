Astrida Valigorsky / Contributor via Getty Images Lil Durk Says He's "Down To Drink Pee" In “Search & Rescue” Leak / 06.11.2023

Over the weekend, a remix of Drake’s track “Search & Rescue” surfaced online via Twitter account Kurrco with an unheard verse from Lil Durk.

Durk’s appearance on the track presents a poetic glimpse into his reality. Notably, he drops stand-out lines like “Like Kobe in the four-five s**t” and “All red RiRi at the Bowl.” The lyrics reflect the Chicago rapper’s identity with his competitive spirit mirrored in reference to Kobe Bryant’s famed jersey switch, Rihanna’s 2023 Super Bowl performance, and an intimate confession to his former fiancé, India Royale.

“I’m glad that you f**k n**ga free / I’m worse than Kevin Gates, I’m me / India know I’m down to drink pee / OP, mix it with the lean / I’m the voice, I really like to sing,” he rapped. In the latter part of the verse, Durk references a viral clip of Kevin Gates admitting to drinking urine out of a cup while driving during his appearance on the “Fancy Talk Show.”

Unveiled initially during SiriusXM radio station’s Sound 42 in March, “Search & Rescue” spins a narrative around Drake’s fantasy relationship. The song is a creation of the joint efforts of BNYX, Sad Pony, and OVO’s longtime collaborator 40, featuring a unique sample from “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” related to Kim Kardashian’s well-publicized divorce with Kanye West.

In other news, the “Should’ve Ducked” artist is spreading positivity beyond his music. Last week, Durk announced that he wanted to host a massive prayer gathering in his hometown of Chicago to squash “petty beef.” His call for unity and peace stands out amidst his growing success in the music scene, alongside a recent feud with YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Following his commercially successful album, 7220, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2022, Durk released Almost Healed last month. Already, the 21-song project is showing signs of following its predecessor’s success. It premiered at No. 2 on the Hot 100 with backing from the J. Cole-assisted single “All My Life.”

Almost Healed showcases an array of celebrated artists such as Juice WRLD, Alicia Keys, Future, Kodak Black, and Morgan Wallen, the reigning Billboard 200 champion. Durk and Wallen previously teamed up in 2021 for the song “Broadway Girls,” which swiftly earned a spot in the Hot 100’s top 20. With a track record like this, the musician’s newest release appears primed to claim its place in his continuously expanding musical legacy.

While there’s no telling if Lil Durk’s version of “Search & Rescue” will be officially released soon, check out the original cut below in the meantime.