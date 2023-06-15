News Amy E. Price / Contributor via Getty Images Gunna Announces New Project 'A Gift & A Curse' / 06.15.2023

Celebrating his 30th birthday this week, Gunna announced on Wednesday (June 14) that he’s about to drop a new project, A Gift & A Curse. Slated to debut on Friday (June 16,) the full-length release is the Atlanta rapper’s first since being freed from jail.

Earlier this month, he grappled with snitching allegations on his track “bread & butter.” He confidently rapped, “Never gave no statement or agreed to take no stand on ’em. Lawyers and that DA did some sneaky s**t; I fell for it.” Wunna’s lyrics were seemingly aimed at those who suggested his plea deal involved him snitching on co-defendants.

a Gift & a Curse from Me To You ! https://t.co/tqEQG64hTl pic.twitter.com/Rdbl9p012d — WUNNA (@1GunnaGunna) June 14, 2023

“Peepin’ s**t, I’m seein’ n**gas fall back. You b**ch-a** n**gas got me as the topic of the chat,” Gunna rapped in the track’s opening verse. “You switched on me when you know you in business with a rat. And the boy that’s like your brother, ain’t nobody speak on that.” Many fans speculated that the lines were shots at frequent collaborator Lil Baby, but the artist shut down rumors in the comments of DJ Akademiks’ post, stating, “That’s cap. I’m just letting the world hear my story.”

Speculation regarding his plea agreement ran rampant amongst his peers following his freedom. Several artists like Lil Durk even labeled Gunna a “rat,” alleging that he had implicated the YSL collective as both a record label and a gang. Meanwhile, Lil Gotit sent shots at the rapper via Instagram after dropping “bread & butter.”

Swiftly countering the rumors, the “P” musician’s attorney, Steve Sadow, defended his client. “Gunna did not snitch to get out of jail,” he stated on Instagram, “His plea statement cannot be used in court against any other defendant. So please stop spreading lies.”

Gunna’s release in December 2022 followed a negotiation tied to the YSL trial. Convicted of a racketeering conspiracy charge, he received a time-served, suspended sentence. Despite this, public opinion remains divided, with some people like Boosie hesitant to engage with his side of the story.

Regardless of form — whether an album or EP — fans eagerly anticipate A Gift And A Curse. Till then, “bread & butter” serves as a precursor to what may be the lyricist’s boldest statement yet.