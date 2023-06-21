News Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Latto Opens Up About Cosmetic Surgery In 'Cosmopolitan' Cover Story / 06.21.2023

In a sit-down with Cosmopolitan for the publication’s latest cover feature, chart-topping rapper Latto opened up about her decision to opt out of a second body-altering surgery, choosing to hire a personal trainer for physical toning instead.

During the conversation, the 24-year-old lyricist revealed that she underwent a Brazilian butt lift and 360-degree liposuction in 2020. “I got a BBL in 2020. I also got 360 lipo. That’s on my stomach, back, sides, and whole torso,” she shared.

With the need to maintain her post-op physique looming, the “Lottery” musician admitted she considered going under the knife again. However, a change of heart led her to an alternative path. “I tweeted the other day that I was almost going to get a second round of surgery, and then I thought, let me hire a trainer instead,” she confessed.

Being an ardent advocate of self-love and body positivity as evident in tracks like “It’s Givin” and “My Body,” Latto underscored the importance of self-discipline and accountability, both critical to her fitness journey. “I’ve always worked out — before and after the surgery. But sometimes, I’d leave the gym early or not push myself as hard. Having a trainer keeps you accountable,” she stated.

Having debuted in 2016, the rapper is no stranger to flaunting her curves. “I’m young now… I feel like it’s the right time to embrace how my body looks,” Latto expressed, highlighting her mother’s support of her outlook. She frequently shares her workout routines and fitness progress with her fans on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, often promoting the importance of working hard to maintain one’s physique.

While Latto’s stance on surgery offers an important perspective, her message of self-love and maintaining a healthy body resonates with many in the music industry and beyond.

The Atlanta artist is currently still riding on the high of her hit single “Put It On Da Floor.” Recently remixed by Cardi B, it’s collectively amassed over 24 million views on YouTube and 200,000 video creations on TikTok. Among contemporaries like GloRilla, Lola Brooke, and Saucy Santana, City Girls member Yung Miami was the latest to share her spin on the track on Monday (June 19).