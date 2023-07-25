News Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Quavo Was Reportedly On A Miami Yacht During Its Attempted Robbery / 07.25.2023

On Sunday (July 23), news broke after an alleged heist took place aboard a yacht docked by The Wharf Miami. Taking place around 9 p.m., Miami Beach Police Department was reportedly summoned to the scene. As confirmed by the police record, Quavo was among the crowd on the boat.

Witness footage was released on Monday (July 24), capturing the rapper with his hands zip-tied behind his back. However, law enforcement at Miami Beach released him shortly after the incident without further issue.

Reportedly at the heart of the event were two individuals identified as Cornell Whitfield, a 39-year-old from Texas, and Anteneh Workeneh, a 32-year-old resident of Georgia. These two allegedly turned aggressive toward the vessel’s captain as the rental time came to an end. The captain’s claim indicated Whitfield threatened to end his life and toss him overboard if the ship was to be turned around.

The police report clarified, “It shall be noted that although two firearms were located on [the] scene, no threats were made with the firearms. No cameras were located on the boat that faced where the alleged incident took place.”

Local witness Terence Quek subsequently described the scene to Local10. He said, “All of a sudden, there was a police boat that came to the front. People were raising their hands, so we were wondering what’s going on. It was kind of like an ambush from both sides. It was a crazy scene, not going to lie. “

This incident marked another tumultuous event for the “Honey Bun” artist. The past year has seen a roller coaster of trials for the rapper, from rumors of friction with Offset to the tragic loss of his nephew and fellow artist Takeoff. The latter was killed in a shooting incident in November 2022. Both Quavo and Offset paid tribute to their late comrade in an emotional reunion on stage at the 2023 BET Awards this past June.

Earlier this month, Quavo dropped the trailer for his forthcoming album, Rocket Power. In the video, he addressed Offset’s recent revelations about kinship within Migos. The artist rapped, “My cousin jumped out the car. I had to keep goin’. Now he tellin’ the whole world that we ain’t blood. N**ga, it’s all love, yeah, it’s all love.”