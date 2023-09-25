Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Drake Ices Sexyy Red Out With A Diamond Cartier Watch / 09.25.2023

Today (Sept. 25), Sexyy Red took to Instagram to show off a diamond Cartier watch that was gifted to her by Drake. “Thank you, Drakeeeeeeee. Ice me [the f**k] out [then]. Big boss [s**t]. I appreciate [that], big dawg,” she captioned a slide of photos and videos of the timepiece.

The high-profile exchange signaled deeper artistic ties between the two musicians. In August, the St. Louis native announced that she would join Drizzy and 21 Savage on the remaining dates of the “It’s All A Blur Tour.” Together, the trio made stops in major cities like Los Angeles, Vancouver, Las Vegas, Austin, and several more. The arena run is slated to end in October.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SEXYY RED (@sexyyred)

Red and the Toronto rapper initially connected at a Brooklyn tour stop in July. On his Instagram Stories, the latter shared, “Just met my rightful wife, [Sexyy Red].” It was followed by another post that read, “If my girl sees y’all backstage being thirsty, it’s gonna get smokey.”

Notably, Red revealed that she has a record in the works with Drake. “We got a song coming out… I did some lil’ s**t on his song. He sent me a beat, and I had rapped for him or whatever. He was f**kin’ with it, so we gon’ see if he drop that b**ch. I don’t know. He just f**k with me. I don’t know what he gon’ do. He gon’ pop out with some crazy s**t, I know that,” she explained.

Outside of her working relationship with the 6 God, Red dropped a number of solo records and collaborations over the past several months. She teamed up with Moneybagg Yo last week for “Big Dawg” in addition to dropping the visuals for “Shake Yo Dreads” on Sunday (Sept. 24).

Prior to that, the “Pound Town” hitmaker tapped Lil Durk for “Hellcats SRTs 2” and teamed up with Latto for Young Nudy’s “Peaches & Eggplants (Remix).”