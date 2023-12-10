News Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images Kodak Black Pleaded Not Guilty To Gun Charge And Drug Possession / 12.10.2023

On Wednesday (Dec. 6), Kodak Black was arrested in Plantation, Florida, after authorities allegedly found the rapper in his Bentley. The rapper’s car blocked a road at the time, and his taillights were on. The Florida-bred emcee has now pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including a gun charge, cocaine possession, evidence tampering and the improper stopping of a vehicle.

Kodak is currently out of jail on bond and has requested a trial by jury. It is believed that he had attempted to eat the cocaine to hide it from the cops. He may not leave Broward County and must speak with his Pretrial Services Officer twice weekly. Also, Kodak is prohibited from consuming alcohol or illegal substances before his trial starts.

This arrest follows a previous incident in July 2022, where Kodak was reportedly apprehended with over 30 Oxycodone pills and $75,000 in cash in his vehicle. He was subsequently charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. However, the “No Flockin'” hitmaker was released on a $75,000 bond.

Kodak’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, has been actively seeking the dismissal of the case, alleging a “coordinated takedown” of the artist by Broward County officials. The legal professional argued that the pills were identified as Tylenol upon testing. Furthermore, he accused FBI Special Agent James Mitchell of misconduct and bias in handling the Broward County native’s dispute.

In August, Kodak was rushed to the emergency room of Broward Health Hospital after an apparent overdose. The incident took place months removed from a judge ordering him to do a 30-day rehab for being absent for a drug test.

Artists and media pundits have shared their concerns over the young emcee’s health this year. Joe Budden, Ray J and others have all spoken out about Kodak’s recent behavior. Donald Trump famously pardoned Kodak at the end of his presidency.