SZA, 21 Savage, Lil Durk And More Among 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards Nominations

By Malcolm Trapp
  01.18.2024

SZA and 21 Savage are among the leading artists in the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards. They have eight nominations each across categories like Song of the Year, Best Collaboration and more.

The ceremony airs on April 1 from Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre on Fox. The 12th annual event will celebrate the top iHeartRadio artists and songs of 2023. It’s also slated to introduce new categories.

Women dominated pop radio, evidenced by the all-female Pop Artist of the Year nominees: Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA and Taylor Swift. Conversely, only men are vying for Hip Hop Artist of the Year, including 21 Savage, Drake, Future, Gunna and Lil Durk.

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, Doechii, PinkPantheress, Ice Spice, Gunna and GloRilla are among other acts to receive nominations. Meanwhile, fan votes will decide the best lyrics, music video, fan army, social star, tour photographer, TikTok bop, on-screen favorite, tour style and debut album. The ballot starts today (Jan. 18) and closes on March 25.

 

“The iHeartRadio Music Awards is a night where we celebrate the biggest artists and songs fans loved listening to on the radio all year long,” explained John Sykes, president of entertainment enterprises for iHeartMedia. “We’ll also share stories from the artists themselves about their hard-fought journeys to the top of the charts.” 

“Our iHeartRadio Music Awards are special because they’re truly reflective of what listeners love,” Tom Poleman, president and chief programming officer for the company, added. “We’re excited to share the journey on how they became the biggest songs and celebrate these amazing artists with music fans across the nation together, live from Los Angeles.”

Notably, SZA was named R&B Artist Of The Year at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. “I Hate U,” from her chart-topping SOS album, was named R&B Song Of The Year.

