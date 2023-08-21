News Billboard / Contributor via Getty Images Sexyy Red Responds To Viral Clip Of Her Wearing A Nightgown To Sound Check / 08.21.2023

On Sunday (Aug. 20) evening, a video of Sexyy Red doing sound check surfaced on social media. In the clip, the artist was seen wearing a nightgown and bonnet ahead of her performance for the “It’s All A Blur Tour.”

“Not Sexyy Red doing sound check in her nightgown… She’s so real,” declared the original tweet. The St. Louis native’s response was equally candid. She replied, “I be cozy [for real], y’all.”

A repost by The Shade Room further propelled the video’s popularity. Red commented, “I’M OUTTA TOWN, THUGGIN’ IN MY GOWN.” While she’s no stranger to criticism, positive feedback prevailed in this instance. Garnering over 6,000 likes, one commenter wrote, “Like forget her lyrics, she’s really a humbled and down-to-earth Black woman [that] doesn’t care what anyone thinks of her.”

Elsewhere, a fan added on to Red’s impromptu remix of “Pound Town.” They shared, “I’m outta town, in my nightgown. My bonnet pink, my house shoes brown.” Another person joked, “This [is] 1955 lingerie. Kept big mama bills paid.”

On Aug. 13, Red announced that she would serve as the opening act for Drake and 21 Savage’s “It’s All A Blur Tour.” The reveal arrived after low sales were reported for Moneybagg Yo’s “Larger Than Life Tour,” which the artist was initially scheduled for.

Despite the arena run’s ongoing schedule, Red is already eyeing her next major venture. She recently responded to a fan tweet, manifesting an opportunity to hit the road alongside Nicki Minaj. The latter announced that she would be voyaging in 2024 following her latest album, Pink Friday 2.

Earlier this month, Red unloaded the visuals for her hit track “I’m The S**t.” It served as the opening cut on June’s Hood Hottest Princess. The 11-song project contained features from Tay Keith, Juicy J, Minaj, ATL Jacob, and frequent collaborator Sukihana.