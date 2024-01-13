News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Jerritt Clark / Contributor via Getty Images Drake Seemingly Shades Metro Boomin Again On Instagram / 01.13.2024

Friday (Jan. 12) night, Drake took to his Instagram Story to show love to his brother in rhyme, 21 Savage, amid the release of his new album, american dream. While the post initially seemed like a simple shout-out, fans noticed that the self-proclaimed “petty king” blocked out Metro Boomin’s name with yelling emojis at the bottom of the post.

This subliminal diss comes on the heels of fans believing his recent rant was targeted at the award-winning producer. During the demonstrative monologue, the Her Loss rapper said, “To the rest of you — the non-believers, the underachievers, the tweet and deleters — you guys make me sick to my stomach, fam. Look at my eyes. You guys wanna do something? That’s what I thought.”

The Toronto native’s statement followed Metro Boomin’s since-deleted tweet comparing HEROES & VILLAINS to Her Loss. The Savage Mode collaborator seemingly responded to Drake on Twitter by posting a viral excerpt from RDCWorld’s YouTube video called “BLACK SITCOM THEMES VS. WHITE SITCOM THEMES.”

“Whoa, calm down, Jamal, don’t pull out the [9mm gun],” said Mark Phillips. The footage humorously depicted an escalated argument diffused by the phrase, suggesting a lighthearted take on Drake’s intense comments.

The genesis of the smoke between Drake and Metro is unclear, especially given their past collaborations. Earlier this year, the latter revealed that he removed the artist from HEROES & VILLIANS despite his interest in being featured, citing creative decisions.

Metro explained, “[Drake] really wanted to get on it, but I was letting him know that it was really just done for real. I was like, ‘Bro, I ain’t trying to sell you no dream. I’m locked in where it [is].'” Drake has since unfollowed the multi-platinum producer on Instagram.

At the end of 2023, Metro Boomin addressed the ongoing feud between him and Drake. When asked if the beef was real or “not that deep,” he said, “Not deep at all, [laughing my a** off].”

not deep at all lmao — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) December 30, 2023

It seems like fans will not be getting any new collaborations between the two Hip Hop powerhouses anytime soon.